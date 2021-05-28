iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $58,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.77. The stock had a trading volume of 682,769 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.