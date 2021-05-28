iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the April 29th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.
