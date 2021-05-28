iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the April 29th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 260.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period.

