iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

