iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,290 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after buying an additional 36,132,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382,978 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

