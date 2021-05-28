iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,650 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

