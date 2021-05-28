iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stake Lowered by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

