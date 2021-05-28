iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is RKL Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $33,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,169. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.46 and its 200-day moving average is $247.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

