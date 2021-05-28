iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.83. 154,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,632. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

