iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

