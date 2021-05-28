IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading Up 3%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) shares were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 58,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 159,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19.

About IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

