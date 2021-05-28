Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $20.48. 25,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

