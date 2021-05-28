Jack A. Hockema Sells 3,000 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $131.36 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

