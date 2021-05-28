Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

