Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,494 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $40.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

