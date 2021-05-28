James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00.

On Monday, March 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 41,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.