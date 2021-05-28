James F. Whalen Sells 98,000 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CBNK opened at $22.11 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,196,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

