James F. Whalen Sells 98,000 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CBNK opened at $22.11 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.