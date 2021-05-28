Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

JAMF stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $300,599.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,055.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,113.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,742 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 204,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jamf by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,018 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,882,000 after acquiring an additional 596,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

