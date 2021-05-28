JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) CFO Sells $220,651.10 in Stock

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $220,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JAN opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. JanOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JanOne by 33.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

