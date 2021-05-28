Jason Wudi Sells 20,487 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $718,888.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 174,701 shares in the company, valued at $6,130,258.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BATS JAMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,686 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter worth $13,625,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter worth $4,112,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

