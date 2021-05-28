Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nordson Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Nordson has a one year low of $177.82 and a one year high of $223.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

