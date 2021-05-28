Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $95.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

CDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

CDAY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 605,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

