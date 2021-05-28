Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on JRONY shares. HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

