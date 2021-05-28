Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Achieves $482,072.85

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $482,072.85 and approximately $1.37 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

