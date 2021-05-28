JFrog’s (FROG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FROG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.30.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -266.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

