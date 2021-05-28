John M. A. Donelson Sells 565 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $12,966.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,704.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John M. A. Donelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.