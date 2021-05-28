Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $43,192.20 and $14,218.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00079166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.67 or 0.00907159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.92 or 0.09212503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00091502 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

