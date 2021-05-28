JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target to GBX 350

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 380.89 ($4.98).

Get SSP Group alerts:

LON SSPG opened at GBX 294.70 ($3.85) on Monday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87.

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Also, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.