JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

