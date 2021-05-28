Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON JDG opened at GBX 6,100 ($79.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £384.73 million and a P/E ratio of 47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,059.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,115.95. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 4,585 ($59.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54).

In related news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku bought 325 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, with a total value of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

