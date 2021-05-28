Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $110,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,066 shares of company stock worth $3,021,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of KALU opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

