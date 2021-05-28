Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the April 29th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KAO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 969,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,380. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. KAO has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

KAOOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

