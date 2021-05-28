KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,082. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

