Karbo (KRB) Price Reaches $0.14

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $99.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00624081 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003112 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,071,005 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.