Karen M. Jones Sells 13,619 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $82.61 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Ryder System by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

