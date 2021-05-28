KARMA (KARMA) One Day Volume Tops $1,994.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. KARMA has a total market cap of $97.94 million and approximately $1,994.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007217 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00140742 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

