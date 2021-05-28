Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.97

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

