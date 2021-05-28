Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $19.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,882. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $163.99 and a 52 week high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

