Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $28.95 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609,207. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $246.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

