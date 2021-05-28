Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,974 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Chevron by 4,316.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 137,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 134,317 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $233,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

