Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,398 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,366.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,297.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,999.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

