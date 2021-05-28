Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,129 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

