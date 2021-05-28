Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 9,122 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.