Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter.

IGOV opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

