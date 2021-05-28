Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,912,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.19. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $227.07. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,968 shares of company stock worth $14,325,829. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.