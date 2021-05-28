Kilroy Realty Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

KRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

In other news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $30,013,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

