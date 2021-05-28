Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $14.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 12,711,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,751,215. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 41.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $128,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 115.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 351,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 43.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 207,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

