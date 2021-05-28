Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 92,417 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

