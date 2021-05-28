Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 351,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 188,928 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 43.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 207,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

