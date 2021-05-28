Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the April 29th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KFS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 5,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Kingsway Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

