Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 477.5% from the April 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KNBWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of KNBWY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 51,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Kirin has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Kirin will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

